The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners have a short agenda, with most of the items on the consent agenda. Items on the agenda are not considered controversial and usually passed in one motion with little or no discussion.
On the regular agenda, commissioners are scheduled to have the annual review of Madison County Extension.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.