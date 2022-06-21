The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 22. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lot to discuss. They will receive the annual report of Madison County Library Association for 2021-22 fiscal year. They also will get Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline project updates. They also will consider a proposal with Motorola Solutions for fire radios and infrastructure for the rural fire departments. Finally, they will review office budgets and fund balances and consideration of resolutions to transfer budget authority.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.