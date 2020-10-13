The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m. Board of equalization meeting starts at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, but most of it is on the consent agenda. Items passed on the consent agenda are considered noncontroversial and passed in one motion, usually with little discussion.
Commissioners will have a public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for Moser’s Lot Split for a conditional-use permit to build a shouse at 54850 Highway 275, west of Norfolk.
Commissioners also will discuss COVID-19 protocol and review and process claims.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.