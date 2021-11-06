The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization will meet at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including four public hearings.

— One public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres on a parcel, which is located a half-mile west of the intersection of 548th Road and Half Mile Road, Battle Creek.

— Another public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Jeff Suckstorf’s lot split, which is located at 54252 842nd Road, Battle Creek.

— Another public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Roy D. Swoboda’s lot split, which is located at 54487 843rd Road, Meadow Grove.

— The final public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate an event venue, which is located a half-mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue, Madison.

— Finally, the county board will discuss updates to Extension office space and the latest with the county’s historical society.

 * * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Junior High student wins online art competition

Norfolk Junior High student wins online art competition

Norfolk Junior High School student recently won Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting more than 80 million pieces of student art.

'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.