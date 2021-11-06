The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization will meet at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including four public hearings.
— One public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres on a parcel, which is located a half-mile west of the intersection of 548th Road and Half Mile Road, Battle Creek.
— Another public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Jeff Suckstorf’s lot split, which is located at 54252 842nd Road, Battle Creek.
— Another public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Roy D. Swoboda’s lot split, which is located at 54487 843rd Road, Meadow Grove.
— The final public hearing will be to consider the conditional-use permit request from Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate an event venue, which is located a half-mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue, Madison.
— Finally, the county board will discuss updates to Extension office space and the latest with the county’s historical society.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.