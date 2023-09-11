The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison

* * *

REGULAR AGENDA:

— Review 2023-24 fiscal year budget requests.

— Discussion and/or action on proposed Norfolk-Stanton North 115-kilovolt transmission line project.

— Discussion and/or action on Connection Project’s peer respite program.

— Review and process claims.

REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE:

— Fund balance report, clerk’s fee report, district court fee report, register of deeds fee report for July.

— Notice of public hearing for conditional use permit application of SCS Carbon Transport LLC to construct an 8.05-mile carbon dioxide transmitting pipeline.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

