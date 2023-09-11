The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison
REGULAR AGENDA:
— Review 2023-24 fiscal year budget requests.
— Discussion and/or action on proposed Norfolk-Stanton North 115-kilovolt transmission line project.
— Discussion and/or action on Connection Project’s peer respite program.
— Review and process claims.
REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE:
— Fund balance report, clerk’s fee report, district court fee report, register of deeds fee report for July.
— Notice of public hearing for conditional use permit application of SCS Carbon Transport LLC to construct an 8.05-mile carbon dioxide transmitting pipeline.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved.