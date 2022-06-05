The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 7. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including two public hearings.

One public hearing will be to consider the application of Ronald and Kathi Lenser for a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acre on land located about 2 miles south of Norfolk along 554th Avenue.

The other public hearing will be to consider the application of Jordan Otjens for a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres on land located about 4 miles north of Battle Creek along 546th Avenue.

In addition, commissioners will get an update from Navigator Ventures Heartland Greenway on its carbon dioxide pipeline and hear a presentation from Motorola for rural fire department radios.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

