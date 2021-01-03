Madison County Courthouse NDN
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a short agenda, with most of the items on the consent agenda. Among the items on the regular agenda are discussion of the policy on paid sick leave because of COVID-19 for 2021 and a meeting with Dan Spray regarding upcoming projects and the annual contract. Commissioners also will meet at 9 a.m. as a board of equalization.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

