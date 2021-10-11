The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization will meet at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Among the agenda items, commissioners have two public hearings.
One is to consider the application of Michael and Sara Dewey for a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres located near the intersection of 549th Avenue and 845th Road, north of Battle Creek.
The other public hearing is to consider the application of Thomas Pfeifer for a conditional-use permit to operate a medium livestock feeding operation of up to 999 head of feeder cattle at 55121 826th Road, which is southwest of Madison. There is an existing cattle feeding operation at the site, and this would expand it.
In addition, commissioners are scheduled to consider a request from Aaron Beckman to establish a road located in Section 29-24-2.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.