Getting Involved in Government
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 1. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., and the board of equalization will meet at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners appear to have a light agenda. Most of the items are listed on the consent agenda, which are considered noncontroversial and approved in one motion without discussion.
Among the items of interest, commissioners are scheduled to award contracts for asphalt overlay projects.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.