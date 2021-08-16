The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a liquor license application filed by Herrick Farms for an addition to the licensed premise of Divots, discuss end-of-support notice and decommissioning of the license server for the county voicemail system and get an update on the communication room progress. They also will discuss a funding request from NorthFork Riverfront project for $250,000 for improvement of the project for the City of Norfolk and Madison County, review of 2021-22 fiscal year budget and authorize increasing restricted funds authority from the previous fiscal year by 1%

as allowed by state statue.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

