The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a liquor license application filed by Herrick Farms for an addition to the licensed premise of Divots, discuss end-of-support notice and decommissioning of the license server for the county voicemail system and get an update on the communication room progress. They also will discuss a funding request from NorthFork Riverfront project for $250,000 for improvement of the project for the City of Norfolk and Madison County, review of 2021-22 fiscal year budget and authorize increasing restricted funds authority from the previous fiscal year by 1%
as allowed by state statue.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.