The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN:Tuesday, Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will award contracts for several overlay projects.
In addition, they are scheduled to get an update from from the emergency management coordinator on a pair of programs. They also will consider the appointment of Travis Amen to Madison County Joint Planning Commission for a three-year term, effective February 2021.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.