The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 10. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. when commissioners will meet as a board of equalization to consider tax exempt requests and corrections.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda, highlighted by discussion of health insurance benefits for county employees for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

