The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 30, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to meet with a resident regarding the condition of 835th Road between 557th and 558th Avenue. Also, commissioners are scheduled to consider an option from Nationwide deferred compensation for Indexed Principal Protection for county employees. In addition, they will consider changing the Madison County website domain from .com to .gov. Finally, they will consider the purchase of the gWorks module for redistricting software in the amount of $10,450 for the clerk’s office.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.