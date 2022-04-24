The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 26. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. when commissioners will meet as a board of equalization to consider tax exempt requests and corrections.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will receive Summit Carbon Solutions project updates, discuss the Madison National Life Insurance Co. offering an option for additional life insurance for employees, review the 2021 Nebraska Department of Agriculture noxious weed program and consider options from Nationwide deferred compensation to update investment options for participants.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.