The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 15. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Penny Korth for a conditional-use permit to operate an official office for REST Ag & Auction and to temporarily park online auction equipment at 54778 Highway 275, which is east of Battle Creek along the highway. Commissioners also are scheduled to meet with an attorney regarding bridge repairs on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave., Newman Grove. Finally, commissioners are scheduled to discuss a funding request from North Fork Area Transit for $750,000 to purchase a building for office space and bus storage.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.