The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 29. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Because the county courthouse is closed for rewiring, the commissioners will meet at the Madison County 4-H building on the fairgrounds, 401 W. Sixth St., in Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Outside of processing claims, everything is scheduled to be on the consent agenda, which is approved in one motion without discussion.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.