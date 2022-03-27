The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 29. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Because the county courthouse is closed for rewiring, the commissioners will meet at the Madison County 4-H building on the fairgrounds, 401 W. Sixth St., in Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Outside of processing claims, everything is scheduled to be on the consent agenda, which is approved in one motion without discussion.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

