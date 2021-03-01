The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to have a light agenda. They will consider advertising for bids for asphaltic materials, armor coat gravel, road gravel, grader blades and culverts, for 2021 year and set the bid opening date of March 25. They also will consider whether to advertise for bids for courthouse telecommunications room renovation and the courthouse telecommunication rewiring project.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.