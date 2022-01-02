The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m., with the commissioners’ meeting to follow at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including organizing for the year. They will appoint everything from a chairman to committee assignments to official depositories for funds.
Also on the regular agenda, commissioners are scheduled to meet with representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions on a possible carbon dioxide pipeline and set salaries for county officials for the next elective term.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.