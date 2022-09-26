The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners’ meeting and Madison County budget hearing.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Acknowledge receipt of the school treasurers bond certificate for ESD 7.

— Authorize the board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2021.

— Approve an agreement with Maximus Consulting Services Inc. for completion of an indirect cost allocation plan for a three-year period from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Public hearing and action on county budget for 2022-23 fiscal year. The board will consider a budget asking for $18,049,540 in property taxes, which is a $1.62 million increase (9.8%). The proposed levy is 39.03 cents per $100 of valuation, up from 37.42 cents. The board proposes a general fund budget of $16.9 million, a road/bridge fund budget of $7.53 million, and a federal aid secondary (FAS) road/bridge fund budget of $10.7 million.

— Adoption of budget message.

— Establish the 2022-23 fiscal year property tax.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS

(No action may be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Tax hearing planned

Tax hearing planned

The Truth in Taxation hearing will be Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.

Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting opened Friday on whether Russian-held regions of Ukraine should become part of Russia, referendums that Ukrainian officials and their allies condemned as an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to annex areas its forces have occupied during nearly seven months of war.