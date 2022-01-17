The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to take action on several items, including:

— Final action for funding provided to the Madison County Historical Society.

— First responders radios for cities in Madison County.

— A law enforcement contract with the Village of Meadow Grove.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

