The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to take action on several items, including:
— Final action for funding provided to the Madison County Historical Society.
— First responders radios for cities in Madison County.
— A law enforcement contract with the Village of Meadow Grove.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.