The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 11. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Approval of minutes of March 28, 2023, meeting.

— Acknowledge receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

— Award of contract in the amount of $80,563 to Straight-Line Striping Inc. for the 2023 road striping projects.

— Approval of interlocal agreement for Village of Meadow Grove for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.

— Authorization to reject all bids for culvert pipe for 2023-24 fiscal year

— Award of contract to NMC CAT of Norfolk for furnishing grader blades for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

— Award of contract to Murphy Tracker of Sioux City, Iowa, for furnishing a used motor grader for Road District No. 1.

— Authorization of placement of “No Truck” signs prohibiting trucks on Eisenhower Avenue between 25th Street and 27th Street, on 49th Street between Benjamin Avenue and Eisenhower Avenue (Resolution No. 2023-19).

REGULAR AGENDA

— Public defender building remodel contract.

— Meet with Elaine Menzel, legal counsel to Nebraska Association of County Officials, on opioids settlements and miscellaneous items.

— Review and process claims.

REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE

— Fund balance report.

— March fee reports for the county sheriff, district court and register of deeds.

— Sale of surplus property report.

— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk pertaining to hearing comments regarding the Kensington Building redevelopment area.

— Board of commissioners inspection of the Madison County Jail facility, second quarter 2023.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

