The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 11. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Approval of minutes of March 28, 2023, meeting.
— Acknowledge receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
— Award of contract in the amount of $80,563 to Straight-Line Striping Inc. for the 2023 road striping projects.
— Approval of interlocal agreement for Village of Meadow Grove for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.
— Authorization to reject all bids for culvert pipe for 2023-24 fiscal year
— Award of contract to NMC CAT of Norfolk for furnishing grader blades for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Award of contract to Murphy Tracker of Sioux City, Iowa, for furnishing a used motor grader for Road District No. 1.
— Authorization of placement of “No Truck” signs prohibiting trucks on Eisenhower Avenue between 25th Street and 27th Street, on 49th Street between Benjamin Avenue and Eisenhower Avenue (Resolution No. 2023-19).
REGULAR AGENDA
— Public defender building remodel contract.
— Meet with Elaine Menzel, legal counsel to Nebraska Association of County Officials, on opioids settlements and miscellaneous items.
— Review and process claims.
REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE
— Fund balance report.
— March fee reports for the county sheriff, district court and register of deeds.
— Sale of surplus property report.
— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk pertaining to hearing comments regarding the Kensington Building redevelopment area.
— Board of commissioners inspection of the Madison County Jail facility, second quarter 2023.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.