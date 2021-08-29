The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, although most of it is on the consent agenda, which is not considered controversial and gets passed with little or no discussion.
Among the items scheduled to be discussed is COVID-19 protocol for county employees. They also will review the 2021-22 fiscal year budget and consider adoption of final levy allocations for the rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove and Norfolk, as well as the Madison County Agricultural Society and Norfolk Sanitary District.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.