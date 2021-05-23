The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 25, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison. The Board of Equalization meets at 9 a.m.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss some topics previously discussed, with action likely.
They will discuss whether to charge landowners for some or all of the cost for installing new culverts, as well as continue discussions with Doug Hartner on Humana dental and vision insurance for county employees.
New will be discussion of the Emergency Management Agency Interlocal Agreement with Region 11, which consists of Madison, Antelope and Pierce counties.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.