The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization will meet at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
It appears commissioners will get a reprieve after some lengthy agendas. Commissioners will discuss the national opioid litigation settlement and review and process claims.
The rest of the items are listed on the consent agenda, which are considered noncontroversial and passed in one motion with little discussion.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.