The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to have a public hearing with possible action on a conditional-use permit application of James D. Lanman to construct a home on less than 40 acres on the Lanman lot split, which is located at 54844 W. Highway 275. They also are scheduled to continue discussion and possibly take action on dental and vision insurance benefits for county employees. Finally, they are scheduled to get an update on the American Rescue Plan, which is an allotment of federal funds subject to limited uses.
