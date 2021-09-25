The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Among the agenda items, commissioners have a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to consider a conditional-use permit application of Roger and Jean Ellenberger for commercial dirt removal at 2710 N. 61st St., west of Norfolk.

Commissioners also are scheduled to consider the purchase of a used motor grader and discuss gWorks for implementation of Road WebGIS Tab.

*  *  *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

