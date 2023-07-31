The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board Commissioners

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison

REGULAR AGENDA

Discussion and/or action on:

— Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline project update.

— Greg Goodwater, Protective Security adviser, CISA.

— Review 2023-24 fiscal budget requests.

— Review and process claims.

— Review fund balance report.

— Review minutes of Madison County Veterans Service Committee annual meeting on June 15.

— Withdrawal of request to remove property owned by Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust from industrial tract.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

