The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Board Commissioners
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison
REGULAR AGENDA
Discussion and/or action on:
— Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline project update.
— Greg Goodwater, Protective Security adviser, CISA.
— Review 2023-24 fiscal budget requests.
— Review and process claims.
— Review fund balance report.
— Review minutes of Madison County Veterans Service Committee annual meeting on June 15.
— Withdrawal of request to remove property owned by Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust from industrial tract.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.