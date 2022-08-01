The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The majority of the items are on the consent agenda, which is considered noncontroversial. Discussion will include a review of 2022-23 fiscal budget requests.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.