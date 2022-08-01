The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The majority of the items are on the consent agenda, which is considered noncontroversial. Discussion will include a review of 2022-23 fiscal budget requests.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of a key southern city in May. Both sides said the assault …

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

The Daily News is looking for high school students to write for its 20 Below section this school year. For those who enjoy writing, this would be a great opportunity as it looks great on college applications and resumes.

Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams deploy

Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams deploy

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps …