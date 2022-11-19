The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which decisions could be made that could impact tax dollars.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 21, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

WHAT: The Community Development Agency, which considers matters related to tax-increment financing, is scheduled to:

— Consider a resolution to issue a tax-increment revenue bond of up to $1,220,476 for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.

— Consider the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project and authorize forwarding it to the Norfolk Planning Commission.

— Consider a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West redevelopment project and authorize forwarding it to the Norfolk City Council.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

