The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-3 approving the redevelopment contract with Foundry Apartments LLC for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-4 approving the first amendment to the redevelopment contract with Valley Drive Properties LLC for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-5 amending Resolution No. 2022-19 authorizing the issuance of a tax increment revenue bond for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

