The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-3 approving the redevelopment contract with Foundry Apartments LLC for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-4 approving the first amendment to the redevelopment contract with Valley Drive Properties LLC for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-5 amending Resolution No. 2022-19 authorizing the issuance of a tax increment revenue bond for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.
