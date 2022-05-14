The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.

WHEN: Monday, May 16, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of accepting an amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Area (Phase IV of the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Project) and authorization to forward it to the planning commission for recommendation.

— Consideration of a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

The murder suspect and his jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week after walking out of an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday.

Moombah promises to be good time

Moombah promises to be good time

Mr. Tom is bringing his wild west show to Norfolk this weekend. And he’s hoping children — and adults — from the area will come and join in the fun.

No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.