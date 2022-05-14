The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.
WHEN: Monday, May 16, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of accepting an amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Area (Phase IV of the Legacy Bend Redevelopment Project) and authorization to forward it to the planning commission for recommendation.
— Consideration of a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.