The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

***

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2022-23 recommending approval of the Redevelopment Plan for the Foundry Apartments Redevelopment Project and authorization to forward to the City Council.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2022-24 approving the Redevelopment Contract with Wisner West Inc. for the Wisner West Inc. Redevelopment Project.

***

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

