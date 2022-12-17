The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
***
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2022-23 recommending approval of the Redevelopment Plan for the Foundry Apartments Redevelopment Project and authorization to forward to the City Council.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2022-24 approving the Redevelopment Contract with Wisner West Inc. for the Wisner West Inc. Redevelopment Project.
***
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.