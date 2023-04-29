The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, May 1, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-7 approving the redevelopment contract with HCI Real Estate Co. for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.

— Consideration of acceptance of the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the planning commission for recommendation.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-8 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the city council.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

