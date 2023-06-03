The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, June 5, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA ITEMS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-9 approving the redevelopment contract with Phillip Avenue Apartments for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-10 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk City Council.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

