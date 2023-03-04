The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, March 6, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

Action Items/Discussion Items

— Consideration of acceptance of the redevelopment plan for The Kensington Building redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk Planning Commission for recommendation.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

