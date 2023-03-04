The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Monday, March 6, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
* * *
Action Items/Discussion Items
— Consideration of acceptance of the redevelopment plan for The Kensington Building redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk Planning Commission for recommendation.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.