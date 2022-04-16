The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, April 18, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council will meet as the Community Development Agency. The CDA is scheduled to consider the redevelopment plan for Valley Drive Properties, with submitted a tax-increment financing application for property located northwest of the intersection of South Victory Road and Highway 275, bordering the North Fork of the Elkhorn River levee on the west. The parcel is about 9.28 acres and currently zoned R-1. The redeveloper intends to rezone this as R-2 and plat into 25 duplex lots for a total of 50 housing units.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

