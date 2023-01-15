The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-1 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,474,023 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase I.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-2 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,736,058 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase III.
