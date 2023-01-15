The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-1 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,474,023 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase I.

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-2 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,736,058 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase III.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South

Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Crews worked through the night searching for people trapped after a deadly storm system spawned tornadoes across parts of the U.S. South, killing at least seven people and causing substantial damage in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate.

Lower Elkhorn NRD welcomes new board members

Lower Elkhorn NRD welcomes new board members

In its first official meeting of 2023, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors welcomed five new members — Melissa Temple from District 3, Kris Loberg from District 5, Michael Fleer from District 4, Mark Burenheide from District 6 and James Aschoff, who is fill…

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And so…