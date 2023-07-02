 preview 7-3

The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency

WHEN: Monday, July 3, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-11 approving the redevelopment contract with Cornhusker Auto Center Inc. for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

