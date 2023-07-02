preview 7-3
The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Monday, July 3, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-11 approving the redevelopment contract with Cornhusker Auto Center Inc. for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.