The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:
Projects and programs
— Staff update on a meeting regarding the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives.
— Update on the Scribner Air Base east dam analysis. (FYRA Engineering expected to be at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, board meeting to present its analysis).
— Update on the Elkhorn Riverbank stabilization repair project near Scribner.
— Long-range plan proposal for the Community Forestry Program and Forestry Incentive for Public Facilities.
— Maple Creek Recreation Area campground lighting bids.
Water resources
— Connor Baldwin to present data analysis and evaluation of LENRD’s Phases 2 and 3 management areas.
— Erin Haacker, principal investigator, UNL, to give an update on the assessing nitrate contamination project in Northeast Nebraska.
— Discussion regarding establishing annual groundwater allocations for irrigation wells in the quantity management subareas for the 2023 growing season.
— Update on violations for annual allocations for new wells approved with conditions for approval.
— Update on activities related to an illegal use of an irrigation well in Thurston County.
Administrative
— Discussion of pickup purchase — replace 2014 Ford F150.
— Fiscal-year 2022 audit.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
