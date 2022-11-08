The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:

Projects and programs

— Staff update on a meeting regarding the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives.

— Update on the Scribner Air Base east dam analysis. (FYRA Engineering expected to be at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, board meeting to present its analysis).

— Update on the Elkhorn Riverbank stabilization repair project near Scribner.

— Long-range plan proposal for the Community Forestry Program and Forestry Incentive for Public Facilities.

— Maple Creek Recreation Area campground lighting bids.

Water resources

— Connor Baldwin to present data analysis and evaluation of LENRD’s Phases 2 and 3 management areas.

— Erin Haacker, principal investigator, UNL, to give an update on the assessing nitrate contamination project in Northeast Nebraska.

— Discussion regarding establishing annual groundwater allocations for irrigation wells in the quantity management subareas for the 2023 growing season.

— Update on violations for annual allocations for new wells approved with conditions for approval.

— Update on activities related to an illegal use of an irrigation well in Thurston County.

Administrative

— Discussion of pickup purchase — replace 2014 Ford F150.

— Fiscal-year 2022 audit.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

