Northeast Community College Board of Governors
The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members will consider a few action items, including approval of executive limitation, governance process, board president delegation and other policies. The board also will consider the resignations of Gene Willers and Arlan Kuehn and announce subsequent vacancies in Districts 3 and 4.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairman Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.