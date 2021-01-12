The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: The meeting will be conducted virtually through Zoom, a video conferencing software. Viewers may join the meeting at https://northeast.zoom.us/j/93400744020.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Adopt the meeting agenda.
— Approve board appointments.
— Approve minutes of Dec. 10 meetings.
— Approve financial reports.
— Approve first reading for deletion of the following policies: student privacy and release of information; vaccination; and resident housing regulations.
— Approve temporary easement with the City of Norfolk for a bike trail.
— Approve public access easement with the City of Norfolk for use of a bike trail.
— Approve settlement of claim.
PUBLIC INPUT: Chairman Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.