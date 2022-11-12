The public is invited to an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which decisions could be made that could impact tax dollars.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

WHAT: The council will receive an update on the downtown management planning activities conducted by Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA). There will be discussion on the downtown Norfolk survey results, potential governance structure options and feedback from various stakeholder meetings to date.

* * *

