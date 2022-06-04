The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session
WHEN: Monday, June 6, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.
The council is scheduled to discuss the highway corridor overlay, storm sewer jetting update and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
