The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.

The council is scheduled to discuss the highway corridor overlay, storm sewer jetting update and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

