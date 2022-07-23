The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers’ meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.

BUDGET DISCUSSIONS

Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council are scheduled to begin discussing the next city budget. A total of 34 areas are scheduled to be considered, ranging from streets and parks to police and water.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

