The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— Swearing in of Justin Snorton as the new Ward 3 city council representative.
— Special recognition of Scott Cordes for 26 years of service to the citizens and the City of Norfolk.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Review of library's annual report.
— Proclamation for February as: "JOI of Reading Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider amending the City of Norfolk economic development plan to provide for a workforce housing plan.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5819 approving an amendment to the economic development plan to adopt a workforce housing plan and allow housing construction and rehabilitation as eligible activities.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5814 approving a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth Street. This ordinance was passed on first reading at the Dec. 19 council meeting and on second reading at the Jan. 17 council meeting.
— Consideration of Resolution 2023-8 to ratify a grant application for $190,734 to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for economic development administration tourism funds for infrastructure development along the North Fork River,
— Consideration of Resolution 2023-9 to ratify a grant application for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) recovery funds, to be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, requesting an amount up to $3.5 million in QCT infrastructure funds for upgrades to the Norfolk Water Pollution and Control Plant.
— Consideration of Resolution 2023-10 to ratify a grant application for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) recovery funds, to be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, requesting $81,558 of QCT planning funds, for a City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation master plan.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-11 authorizing the City of Norfolk to submit an application to FEMA for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant under DR-4616 for improvements at the City of Norfolk's water pollution control plant and authorization for the mayor to execute all related documents.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5820 amending Section 3-29 of the city code to require a hearing on liquor license applications.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with Rutjens Construction Inc. for the Bonita Water Main Loop project resulting in a net decrease of $2,200.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project base bid for an amount of $630,859.90.
— Consideration of approval of a change order with United Contractors Inc. for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net decrease of $103,480.
— Consideration of approval of a letter agreement amendment with Riverwise Engineering for the Johnson Park instream improvement project for an amount not to exceed $45,000.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.