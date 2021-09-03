The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider a grant application to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from the Land and Water Conservation Fund program in the amount of $300,000 to be used to install an artificial in-filled grass surface to the infield and bullpens of the Veterans Memorial Park baseball field.

— Public hearing to consider areas of proposed annexation to amend the corporate limits.

— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5743 approving areas of proposed annexation to amend the corporate limits.

— Public hearing to discuss the 2022-30 capital improvement program, which includes the 2021-26 one- and six-year plan for street improvements.

— Consideration of approval of agreement between Nebraska Public Power District and the city regarding removal of existing facilities and the preliminary engineering design, procurement, construction and commissioning of relocated city-owned electric distribution facilities for the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project.

— Consideration of approval of a utility service agreement between NPPD and the city for relocating the existing electric facilities along Benjamin Avenue.

— Consideration of ordinance creating the Norfolk Public Arts Council to promote, sustain and cultivate the arts for the city.

— Consider resolution approving the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority.

— Consider ordinance approving the fiscal year 2021-22 appropriations, approving the fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget and approving the strategic plan.

— Consider resolution approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2021-22 in amounts different than fiscal year 2020-21.

— Consider approving the fiscal year 2021-22 classification and pay plan.

— Consider ordinance amending Section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; to update municipal solid waste rates, transfer station operating fees and include a fee for sale of compost and wood chips after first 1,000 pounds; to update water and sewer rates and fees; and to include Veterans Memorial Park baseball field for special events.

— Consider change order for the transfer station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $94,815.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

