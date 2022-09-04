The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for Saturday, Sept. 17, as "Buddy Poppy Day" for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Public hearing to consider an amendment to enact a portion to city code to create a tiny house district to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts. There also will be an accompanying ordinance that will be under consideration.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consider advertising for bids for the improvements project at the water pollution control plant.
— Consider the low bid of $65,250 submitted by Norfolk Construction Co. for the demolition of the aeration basin at water pollution control, 610 E. Monroe Ave.
— Consider an agreement with GLMV Architecture for the second phase of the Norfolk Police Division design to expand and renovate the existing building.
— Consider a change order with J.H. Hespe Co. Inc. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration — restroom and parking lot project, resulting in a net increase of $6,260.
— Consider a change order with United Contractors for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net increase of $111,080.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.