The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

— Proclamation for Saturday, Sept. 17, as "Buddy Poppy Day" for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Public hearing to consider an amendment to enact a portion to city code to create a tiny house district to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts. There also will be an accompanying ordinance that will be under consideration.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consider advertising for bids for the improvements project at the water pollution control plant.

— Consider the low bid of $65,250 submitted by Norfolk Construction Co. for the demolition of the aeration basin at water pollution control, 610 E. Monroe Ave.

— Consider an agreement with GLMV Architecture for the second phase of the Norfolk Police Division design to expand and renovate the existing building.

— Consider a change order with J.H. Hespe Co. Inc. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration — restroom and parking lot project, resulting in a net increase of $6,260.

— Consider a change order with United Contractors for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net increase of $111,080.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

