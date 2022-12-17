The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
***
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to receive a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee as required by State Statutes Section 18-2715.
— Public hearing to consider a request from Universal Resources Inc. for a zoning change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5815 approving a zoning change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2022-65 approving the final plat of HuppPile Addition.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5814 approving a zoning change from I-1
(Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eight St. This ordinance was tabled at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5810 to amend sections 25-1, 25-2, 25-3 and 25-9 of the Official City Code to prohibit the removal of city corridor trees funded and/or planted by the city without prior written approval from the city and to allow planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of a curb on certain residential streets. This ordinance passed on first reading at the Nov. 21 city council meeting and on second reading at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 5811 annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road. This Ordinance passed on first reading at the Nov. 21 city council meeting and second reading on Dec. 5.
— Consideration of approval of Resolution 2022-63 to switch stop signs from north/south traffic to east/west traffic at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Madison Avenue. This resolution was tabled at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.
— Consideration of approval of Amendment No. 1 to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group Inc. for Johnson Park Final Design project for an amount of $99,820.00. This item was tabled at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.
Motion
— Consideration of approval to advertise for bids for the Concrete Improvements FY 2022-23 project.
— Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 5816 creating Paving District No. 520 providing for paving of Starr Avenue, Walters Drive and Penney Lane, all located in Walters East Knolls 14th Addition.
— Consideration of approval to purchase a Falcon 4 Ton-Transporter Asphalt Hot Box, through Sourcewell contract number 052417-FRM in the amount of $35,576 plus $2,260 shipping for a total of $37,836, for use by the street division.
— Consideration of approval for Water Pollution Control (WPC) to purchase air diffusers for SBR system from Vessco for the amount of $42,140.
— Consideration of approval of an agreement with PROS consulting for a Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the amount not to exceed $90,620.
***
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.