The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, June 21, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee.

— Public hearing to consider blighting area known as West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.

— Council will hold a public comment period.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

