The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, June 21, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee.
— Public hearing to consider blighting area known as West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
— Council will hold a public comment period.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.