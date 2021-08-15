The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Town hall meeting on the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition budget and rates.
— Swearing-in of Andrew McCarthy as the Ward 4 council representative.
— Consider adding stop signs on all directions at the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Second Street and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street.
— Consider adding stop signs to control westbound traffic at the intersections of 37th Street and Bradford Avenue and 37th Street and Michigan Avenue and to control southbound traffic at the intersection of 34th Street and West Omaha Avenue.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.